Kelly Clarkson Brings All 4 Kids to UglyDolls Premiere and River Is Ready for Her Close-Up

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 28, 2019 2:30 PM

Kelly Clarkson made her big movie premiere night on Saturday a family affair!

The singer attended the red carpet launch of the animated film UglyDolls, her latest film project, and brought along her husband Brandon Blackstock, their kids River Rose Blackstock, 4, and Remington "Remy" Alexander Blackstock, 3, and Savannah Blackstock and Seth Blackstock—Brandon's two older children from a previous relationship. 

This marked the first time Kelly, who portrays the character Moxy in UglyDolls, has appeared with all four children at a celebrity event, and the first time she has brought her stepson to one.

"Before we walked on the carpet, I was telling all four kids, my husband and I were going, OK, they're going to start screaming my name. And it's kinda scary for kids," Kelly told E! News. "I was like, 'They're gonna scream my name so loud and it's gonna be kinda odd, but just keep smiling and just keep swimming!' Anyway, my daughter pauses for a moment, the youngest, and was like, 'Why are they only screaming your name?'"

'I was like, 'I'm sorry man, because you're not hustling, like Mommy. I bet they'll yell your name when you start working as hard as I do,'" Kelly continued. "I was like, What? She's so funny."

 

Kelly Clarkson's Sweetest Family Photos

Kelly said the middle children, River and Seth, "seem to love the limelight a bit more" than the couple's eldest and the youngest kids, who "are kind of like, 'Whatevs.'"

"The middle two are like, 'Where do I look?'" the singer said. "That's a little scary. I'm like, 'Oh gosh. Be a teacher. Be anything else you wanna be." 

River has already had her taste of fame; she appears with her mom in her music video for "Broken & Beautiful," from the UglyDolls soundtrack.

Kelly Clarkson, Seth Blackstock, Remington Alexander Blackstock, Savannah Blackstock, River Rose Blackstock, Brandon Blackstock

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In 2018, Kelly—whose mother is an elementary school English teacher, River and Remy attended the launch of Pixar Fest at the Disneyland Resort. Also that year, the singer and River attended NBC's Today show's celebration of the International Day of the Girl at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

In 2017, Kelly brought River and her stepdaughter to the American Music Awards.

At the UglyDolls premiere, Kelly also posed for pics with co-stars Emma Roberts, Janelle MonáeNick JonasBlake Shelton and Pitbull.

Emma Roberts, Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monae, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, Pitbull, UglyDolls premiere

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

UglyDolls is set for release on May 3.

