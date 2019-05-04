Look Back at the Biggest Stars of the 1999 Met Gala

Rose Hartman/Getty Images
At the 1999 Met Gala, the stars were partying like it was...1999.
Guests included actress now considered '90s icons, such as Jennifer Love Hewitt, Christina Ricci and Minnie Driver. Pop legend Whitney Houston, who died in 2012, attended the Met Gala with then-husband Bobby Brown. Jennifer Lopezarrived with then-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs. Jerry Seinfeld brought along wife Jessica Seinfeld, two weeks before their wedding.
The 1999 Met Gala celebrated the launch of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute's "Rock Style" exhibition. There, guests Liv Tyler and designer Stella McCartney proved they are indeed rock royalty.
Things were different at the Met Gala in 1999. Simpler. Celebs did not dress as outrageously as they have at Met Galas in recent years. It was more glitz, more glam, less shock. The fashion was also, as it always is at the Met Gala, gorgeous.
See photos of stars at the 1999 Met Gala.
Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Online USA, Inc.
Minnie Driver
The actress is all smiles in sparkling silver.
Mari Sarai/Wireimage
Charlize Theron
The actress showcases a sparkling look.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Monica
The singer is all smiles in this printed dress.
Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Donatella Versace
The fashion designer actually debuted this dress a year before Jennifer Lopez made headlines with it at the 2000 Grammys.
Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley
Liz channeled Angelina Jolie before that was a thing.
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Diddy" Combs
The singer and actress and her then-boyfriend make it a date night.
Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Online USA, Inc.
Jerry Seinfeld and Jessica Seinfeld
The actor appears with his then-fiancé, then known as Jessica Sklar.
Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Online USA, Inc.
Christina Ricci
The Addams Family star channels Elsa.
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Natasha Richardson and Liam Neeson
The actor appears with his wife, a decade before her death.
Robin Platzer/Online USA/Newsmakers
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Oscar winner was a brunette!
Mari Sarai/Wireimage
Kim Cattrall
The Sex and the City star puts the yin in the yang.
Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Online USA, Inc.
Milla Jovovich
The actress showcases a daring look.
Robin Platzer/Online USA/Liaison Agency
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown
The late singer and her-then husband make it a date night.
Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Anjelica Huston
The Addams Family star wows in a slinky silk dress.
Mari Sarai/Wireimage
Jennifer Love Hewitt
The '90s icon showcases a sexy angelic look.
Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
Liv Tyler and Stella McCartney
Steven Tyler and Paul McCartney's daughters aren't wrong.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Lil' Kim
KMazur/WireImage
Anna Wintour
Vogue's famous editor-in-chief appears with her signature sunglasses.