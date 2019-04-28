Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Planning Africa Tour With Royal Baby: Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to embark on a tour of Africa with their baby months after he or she is born, according to a new report, which follows a recent one that stated the couple could move to and work in a country on the continent for an extended period of time.

Buckingham Palace has not denied that such a trip, which would mark their future child's first overseas visit, is being planned. A press officer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment on the report when asked about it by E! News, adding that "any official visits or tours undertaken by any members of the royal family are announced in the usual way." Harry and Meghan are expected to announce the birth of their first child any day now.

According to the Sunday Times, the couple is planning an official tour of Africa with their child in the fall and the trip is scheduled to last for about two weeks in October, when their baby will be around six months old. Their proposed visit, requested by the government, is expected to focus on youth empowerment, education and conservation, the report said.

"They hope to take the baby with them but will make a decision nearer the time," a royal source told the newspaper. "Potentially, Meghan and the baby could do some, if not all, of the trip."