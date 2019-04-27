JoJo Siwa Gushes Over "Wonderful" Kanye West After Meeting Him at Rehearsal

Instagram
JoJo Siwa is befriending the Kardashian-West family one member at a time and she's all about it.
On Saturday, the "Only Getting Better" singer met Kanye West and posted about their chance encounter on social media. In her picture, JoJo flashes her signature peace sign while wearing her trademark rainbow bow while Kanye smiles in his Stormi World shirt from Stormi Webster's first birthday party.
"At Tour rehearsals today and Kanye was rehearsing in the stage next to us!" she captioned the photo. "seriously I've met a lot of people, and Kanye and Kim are literally 2 of the most wonderful people I've ever met! Thank you for being so supportive!"
The 15-year-old recently hung out with Kim Kardashian and Kanye's daughter North West, who appeared in one of JoJo's famous YouTube videos.
In her video, JoJo spent the day babysitting North, who was extremely star-struck and in awe most of the time. The two of them made glitter slime, danced and played hide-and-seek.
When Kim picked up her 5-year-old daughter from JoJo's house, North exclaimed it was "the best day ever!"
JoJo spilled the beans about North's cameo in one of her videos days before the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards. It turns out that they filmed at JoJo's house because North wanted see what it looked like in real life.
Their friendship all started on Instagram when the KKW Beauty owner tagged JoJo in a comment about North's bow and the former Dance Moms star enthusiastically responded and offered to send North "some special ones."
Thus, their correspondence began.
JoJo told E! News at the Kids' Choice Awards that she was "so excited" to work with North on this new video.
"North West hasn't really been on the Internet before and no one has really met her personality yet, so it's going to be really, really fun. Kim says she's super excited so I'm excited," she told us.
JoJo even said her friendship with Kim has blossomed because of it.
"Oh yeah, we're best friends," she joked.
Clearly this friendship has some staying power because North even got a coveted invite to JoJo's Sweet Sixteen party.
