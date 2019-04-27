Colton Underwood Shows Off His Love for Cassie Randolph in a Big Way on Her Birthday

Colton Underwood wears his heart on his sleeve...and his clothing.

The former Bachelor leading man is living it up at Stagecoach 2019 this weekend with his girlfriend Cassie Randolph as well as fellow Bachelor Nation member Blake Hortsmann and some of their other pals.

Cassie turned 24 on Saturday and Colton decided that his profession of love and fence jump on The Bachelor didn't do his feelings enough justice. One of their fellow Stagecoach friends Joseph Tate shared a video on his Instagram Story of Colton walking into the kitchen in the morning wearing a shirt with a giant photo of Cassie's face on it. Her face appears on both the front and back of the shirt.

Only time will tell if he reps it to the festival today. It seems like there's a decent chance he will.

Colton and Cassie are back in Indio, Calif. just one week after a PDA- and music-filled weekend at Coachella 2019.