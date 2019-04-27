KJ Apa Opens Up About His "Close Relationship" With Riverdale Dad Luke Perry

KJ Apa is opening up about his relationship with his late Riverdale dad, Luke Perry.

Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the hit CW show, reminisced on their relationship during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

"Luke is the kind of person who did everything he can to make whoever you are—no matter how big or how small—feel comfortable and feel welcome," he told the late-night host. "It's hard to put into words how that makes me feel."

The 21-year-old said that Perry's death on March 4 after suffering a stroke days earlier left "everyone pretty shocked."

"It's not everyday that you come across a guy like Luke," Apa shared.