Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About "Controlled Chaos" of Raising 2 Kids Under 4

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 2:49 PM

Chrissy Teigen is one. Patient. Mom.

The 33-year-old model and Lip Sync Battle star and husband John Legend, 40, are raising two children under age 4—daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, who will turn 1 next month.

"We've always liked that kind of controlled chaos," Teigen told E! News exclusively. "I think it's fun. I think when you hear both of them blabber at the same time or Luna talking and him screaming, and you don't know if it's a cry or if he's talking, I like that, I think it's fun, it reminds me of being on set. Like, there's never really a peaceful moment."

"I think that's why when I'm like in a car or something, [people are] like, 'What music do you like to listen to in the car?' I'm like, 'Silence.' I like pure silence, 'cause our house is crazy, and there's always people in and out, and it's just like kind of a hectic lifestyle," she said. "But I, I dunno, I like it, I prefer it."

Raising two children under age 4 means there are a lot of diapers at their home, which they also share with Teigen's mother, Vilailuck Teigen. Teigen and Legend have been celebrity spokesmodels for Pampers for a while and she also acts as a Creative Consultant for Pampers Pure, meaning she gets to help design the products.

Meanwhile, Luna is still working on her potty training, occasionally requesting a diaper at night.

"I think once she started going to school, she knew that it wasn't really like a fight or a discussion, it was just like, 'I'm gonna try this,'" Teigen said. "And I think what John and I have done with having kids is just taking everything as it comes."

Teigen had given birth to Miles three days after Mother's Day last year. She told E! News that Legend maintains a special tradition for the holiday. Watch the video below to find out what it is!

