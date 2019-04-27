Bachelor Nation's Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Take a Big Step in Their Relationship

Later that day , Joe uploaded a sweet photo of them posing together on the floor in one of the rooms of their new apartment. "We finally got a place together!!" he wrote. "Now we should probably buy some furniture."

On Friday, the former Dancing With the Stars competitor posted a photo of himself sipping a cold beer with some delicious looking flatbread in front of him at a local restaurant. " Our new neighbor #wemoved," he captioned it.

Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile —colloquially known as Grocery Store Joe—and Kendall Long took a big step in their relationship this weekend. Both Kendall and Joe shared on Instagram that they have moved into a new apartment together in West Hollywood, Calif. Are they neighbors with Colton Underwood who also happens to live in the area ?

She captioned the series of photos, "Just signed the lease to our new place in West Hollywood and couldn't be more excited to start building a lil life together with this cutie."

On Saturday, both Bachelor Nation alums added videos to their Instagram Story that today was "moving day," although they had yet to put a lot of the "moving" in "moving day."

"We want to try it out [in Los Angeles] and then maybe go to Chicago but as of now, my family's here and work's here. It just seems to make the most sense," she explained.

There's a chance that the Bachelor in Paradise couple, who left viewers anguished throughout the season because there was so much will-they-or-won't-they, could move to the Windy City down the line.

She told E! News in January that an engagement will " definitely, possibly happen " but that "there's just so much going on."

Although Grocery Store Joe and Kendall have taken the big leap to moving in together, it still may be a bit before we see a ring on Kendall's finger.

Check out the gallery below to see the relationship status of your favorite Bachelor Nation couples.

ABC/Paul Hebert Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Status: Married After waffling between Lauren B. and Becca K. for his entire finale, with his heart clearly telling him to pick Lauren and the rest of the world telling him to pick Becca, he picked Becca. Then he changed his mind and went back to Lauren, and now they seem truly inseparable. They tied the knot in January 2019.

ABC/Rick Rowell Kaitlyn Bristowe & Shawn Booth Status: Split A little more than three years after they got engaged on The Bachelorette, Kaitlyn and Shawn have split up. In a statement to People, they said that they had decided to go their separate ways. "This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration. Even though we are parting as a couple, we're very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time." Shawn recently opened a gym in in Nashville, and Kaitlyn has been finding success with her podcast, Off the Vine. Now, whenever anyone could get around to checking on Doodle the dog, we'd love to know how he's doing.

Paul Hebert/ABC Jordan Kimball & Jenna Cooper Status: Split Just one day after their proposal was aired in the Bachelor in Paradise season five finale, Jordan took to Instagram to reveal the couple had engaged their engagement after allegations surfaced that Jenna was cheating on him. "I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this," he wrote. "It's dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy." Reality Steve published screenshots earlier in the day, which purported to show she had been corresponding with an unidentified man, via text, about the nature of her relationship with the male model, claiming it was all for business reasons.

Article continues below

ABC Chris Randone & Krystal Nielson Status: Engaged The fitness-loving couple got engaged during the Bachelor in Paradise season five finale, but haven't set a date just yet. First up? Chris moving in with Krystal. "It was really hard being apart," Krystal told E! News. "Because we spent so much time with one another in Paradise, 20 hours a day for a month, and the distance was hard, but we have each other's back."

ABC Courtney Dober & Lily McManus Status: Split While they didn't get a ton of screentime during Winter Games, the finale revealed Australian Courtney and New Zealander Lily to be one heck of a couple. After touring the U.S. in an RV and documenting the entire thing on Instagram and Youtube, Lily and Courtney both posted lengthy and beautiful statements on their Instagrams explaining that they have decided to split, but remain friends. "Lily and I have chosen not to end our relationship but to continue it as mates," Courtney wrote. "We're best friends and its become clear to both of us that the emotional side of our relationship just doesn't allow us to be the best versions of ourselves." "It makes my eyes leak a little bit but myself and Court have decided to split on mutual terms," Lily echoed. "I love Court with every ounce of my being, that long limbed f**k will be a part of my life for a very long time." They still post about each other on Instagram pretty regularly.

Paul Hebert/ABC Taylor Nolan & Derek Peth Status: Split They were solid all of Paradise (other than that brief moment when Derek's response to an argument was "F--k you"), and Derek was actually shaking as he got down on one knee at the BIP reunion taping to ask Taylor to marry him. But after one year, the couple announced the end of their engagement in an exclusive statement to E! News. "It is with much sadness that we have decided to end our engagement. We put everything we could into our relationship and are heartbroken to go forward separately, but we know this is the best decision for the both of us," the exes said. "We will still be present in each other's lives with support, admiration and respect for each other."

Article continues below

ABC/Paul Hebert Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon Status: Engaged It's Bachelor Nation's IRL rom-com, as the BFFs fell in love three years after Ashley I. first cried over Jared on Bachelor in Paradise. After revealing they were together in a 45-minute episode of her web series The Story of Us, much to the delight of fans, Jared got down on one knee during production on season five of the spinoff. "She's just so happy," as source told E! News. "She really is excited to be engaged but is more excited that she's found her person. Jared feels the same!"

ABC Dean Unglert & Lesley Murphy Status: Split After four months of dating, E! New exclusively learned that Dean and Lesley had called it quits, with a source telling us, "Distance and traveling were a factor. They are both going to continue to be friendly and are on good terms, but their romantic relationship has ended."

Paul Hebert/ABC Clare Crawley & Benoit Beausejour-Savard Status: Split While Clare sent Benoit packing during The Bachelor Winter Games, they shocked everyone by getting together after the show. The Canadian sweetheart popped the question during the reunion taping, and Clare's brief jacuzzi argument with German Christian was all but forgotten. Less than two months later, the couple announced their break up in a joint Instagram post. "We do understand however, having a public engagement on TV kind of changes that. It's with a heavy heart that we have mutually decided to end our relationship," the former couple wrote.

Article continues below

ABC Ashley Iaconetti & Kevin Wendt Status: Split Ashley I. finally got to leave a Bachelor show in a relationship, but her whirlwind romance with Canadian Kevin on The Bachelor Winter Games only lasted a few months before they parted ways, reportedly citing issues with the distance.

ABC Stassi Yaramchuk & Luke Pell Status: Split While they left Winter Games together, it was revealed during the reunion show that Luke didn't even get Stassi's phone number, and she never heard from him again. She wanted nothing to do with him, and for good reason.

ABC Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Becca Kufrin Status: Split Ouch. Becca first appeared to have won The Bachelor and a sweet proposal from Arie during which he promised to love her every day forever. Then, a couple of months later, he dumped her in front of two TV cameras and went back to his runner-up. It was brutal, but Becca's the next Bachelorette, so perhaps things aren't all bad.

Article continues below

ABC Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk Status: Still Together While we still can't forget Adam's creepy mini-me doll, Raven has somehow managed to look past it and find the possible love of her life. They had a great time in the fantasy suite, and are now gallivanting all over the world together. Adam even met Raven's parents during the BIP reunion taping, and they've got plans for Raven to meet his.

ABC Amanda Stanton & Robby Hayes Status: Split. And it ended badly. While Amanda said goodbye to Robby in Paradise, she changed her mind once she was home. She revealed during the reunion that she gave him "maybe 20 chances" to get things right, but it didn't work. Plus, he MIGHT have cheated on her, but he claims there was just a picture of him close to a girl, not actually making out with the girl. OK, Robby.

Instagram Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Status: Split! Just five months after their finale aired, E! News exclusively reported Nick and Vanessa ended their engagement. "It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," said in a joint statement. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

Article continues below

AM/Splash News Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Status: Still together! While Rachel revealed before her season of The Bachelorette even began airing that she ended her journey engaged, fans had to wait until the dramatic finale to find out if it was Bryan or Peter Kraus who put a ring on it. Rachel and Bryan celebrated their engagement with parties in Dallas and Miami, their respective hometowns. Rachel recently revealed that she and Bryan will tie the knot in the summer of 2019.

ABC Evan Bass & Carly Waddell Status: Still together! Though she initially rejected his advances, Carly finally fell for Evan during Bachelor in Paradise's third season, and the couple quickly moved in together in Nashville. Carly and Evan said "I do" in Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season premiere event. And the two weren't done sharing their big news this summer, revealing they were expecting their first child together on-air with Chris Harrison. Carly and Evan welcomed daughter Isabella Evelyn Bass on Feb. 15, and she joins big brothers Nathan, Liam and Ensley—Bass' three sons from a previous relationship.

ABC Tanner Tolbert & Jade Roper Status: Still married! Less than four months after Tanner proposed to Jade on the season two finale of Bachelor in Paradise, the super-cute duo said "I do" in front of family, friends, many franchise alums and ABC's cameras in a ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 24. And on Aug. 17, Jade and Tanner welcomed their first child, a girl named Emerson Avery, with the couple exclusively telling E! News, "She's here, our little sweetheart! Tanner and I are very proud to announce the arrival of our baby girl this Thursday morning. There's truly no words to describe the feeling holding you in our arms for the first time and looking into your eyes. We love you, precious girl." The couple is currently expecting a baby boy!

Article continues below

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Josh Murray & Amanda Stanton Status: Split After ending Bachelor in Paradise's third season engaged, despite some controversy surrounding his previous relationship with Bachelorette Andi Dorfman, Josh moved in with Amanda and her two young daughters. However, after a few months, a source told E! News the "volatile" couple split because of "his temper."

Instagram JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Status: Still together! While the season ended with the Bachelorette happily accepting the former NFL star (and estranged younger brother of Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers) proposal, the two admitted it was tough for them during the months following, as negative tabloid rumors and attention surrounded their relationship while the show aired. Despite the challenge, Jordan revealed he's moving to Dallas and the couple said they are more in love than ever.

ABC Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell Status: Split! After documenting their engagement (and ultimately postponing the wedding) on Freeform's Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?, the couple announced in May 2017 that they'd called the whole thing off. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways," they told People in a joint statement. "We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time." As for why, "They just wanted different things. They had been struggling for a while...It was a mutual break up for the most part," a source close to Bushnell told E! News. "I think Ben would have kept wanting to make it work, though. It's really sad. They're both such great people, honestly."

Article continues below

Instagram Becca Tilley & Robert Graham Status: Split! After both failed to find love during their multiple seasons of experiences (Becca appeared on Chris Soules and Ben Higgins' seasons of The Bachelor, while Robert competed on Desiree Hartsock's season of The Bachelorette and season one of Bachelor in Paradise), the Bachelor Nation alums began dating in 2016. E! News confirmed in May 2017 they had called it quits.

Molly McCunniff for Real 92.3 Grant Kemp & Lace Morris Status: Splitsville. After a tumultuous romance on Bachelor in Paradise season three, Grant and Lace ended the season engaged and moved in together. But after three months, the duo called it quits. So...about those "Grace" (their couple name) tattoos?

ABC/Agustin Murillo Marcus Grodd & Lacy Faddoul Status: Split! While the duo swapped vows in Bachelor in Paradise's season two premiere, after ending the first season of the spinoff engaged, a source confirmed to us that Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul have called it quits less than one year after saying "I do." Plus, Grodd revealed that they were never actually officially married, as their Mexico wedding wasn't legal.

Article continues below

ABC/Todd Wawrychuk Sean Lowe & Catherine (Giudici) Lowe Status: They did it! And then they did a different kind of it and made a baby! After tying the knot on Jan. 26, 2014 in front of more than 6 million viewers on live TV, the fan-favorite season 17 Bachelor lovebirds are now the proud parents of a son, Samuel, who was born in July 2016. And in November 2017, the beloved pair announced they were expecting baby No. 2!

ABC Britt Nilsson & Brady Toops Status: Split. Well, that was fast! After the musician decided to leave the show for Britt after Kaitlyn Bristowe was chosen to be the next Bachelorette, Brady and Britt dated for less than six months before calling it quits. Long-distance may have been to blame, as Brady headed back to Nashville in a recent update shown on the show, with Britt saying in Los Angeles, calling the move "a real test." That it was!

ABC/Nicole Kohl Chris Soules & Whitney Bischoff Status: Split. Chris Soules and his fiancee Whitney Bischoff split a mere two months after the season 19 Bachelor proposed during the finale. "Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement," the couple said in a statement. "They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey."

Article continues below

Andi Dorfman& Josh Murray Status: Split The Atlanta-based duo called off their engagement in January, less than six months after their season ended, with Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray releasing a joint statement. "After several months of being engaged and working on our relationship, we have decided that it's best for both of us to go our separate ways," the couple said. "We are very sad that it has come to this point, but this is what's best for both of us individually. We will continue to be good friends and have nothing but great things to say about each other and wish each other the best."

Instagram Cody Sattler & Michelle Money Status: Dunzo. Bachelor and Bachelor Pad alum Michelle Money unexpectedly fell for Cody Sattler, one of Andi Dorfman's castoffs, when they met on the franchise's latest spinoff Bachelor in Paradise, the duo announced their split in a joint statement six months after season one aired.

Instagram Juan Pablo Galavis & Nikki Ferrell Status: It looks as though even Couples Therapy couldn't prevent these two from heading to splitsville, as Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell confirmed their split in November 2014. "There was a while where I did feel like he was totally in love with me. Was it too late? Probably," Nikki later told Chris Harrison of their break-up. Nikki is now married to Tyler VanLoo, while Juan Pablo recently wed Osmariel Villalobos.

Article continues below

ABC/Francisco Roman Desiree Hartsock & Chris Siegfried Status: Despite all the naysayers, Desiree and Chris are still together! Season nine of The Bachelorette ended with Desiree getting her heart broken by the guy she loved (Brooks), switching gears to Chris, with the two getting married in January 2015, and welcoming their first child in October 2016.

ABC/RICK ROWELL Emily Maynard & Jef Holm Status: The Bachelorette couple ended their engagement in Oct. 2012, calling their breakup "a very difficult and heartbreaking decision." It was the second engagement that didn't work out for Emily. But...the third time may be the charm! Emily married Tyler Johnson in 2014, and is now expecting baby no. 3.

ABC Andrew Firestone & Jen Scheff Status: Firestone put a ring on Scheff, but they ended things after seven months, which is a long time in Bachelortown. Andrew married Ivana Bozilovic in 2008, and they welcomed a son in January 2014. Jen married Joe Waterman in 2009 and they have two children.

Article continues below

ABC Alex Michel & Amanda Marsh Status: The very first season of The Bachelor did not end in an engagement, but instead they decided to take a chance on the relationship without a ring. They broke up several months later.

ABC Aaron Buerge & Helene Eksterowicz Status: Buerge proposed to Eksterowicz at the end of season two, but they broke up five weeks after the finale aired.

ABC Bob Guiney & Estella Gardinier Status: Guiney offered Gardinier a promise ring in lieu of an engagement ring, but that promise only lasted for a month after the finale aired.

Article continues below

ABC Jesse Palmer & Jessica Bowlin Status: Palmer did not propose to Bowlin, and the two decided to just date instead. They were done a mere month after the finale.

ABC Byron Velvick & Mary Delgado Status: These two were off and on for over five years until finally ending it in December 2009.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Charlie O'Connell & Sarah Brice Status: O'Connell picked Brice in season seven, but did not propose in the finale. They broke up after a couple years together, but then got back together in 2008. The couple called it quits officially in 2012.

Article continues below

ABC Travis Stork & Sarah Stone Status: These two didn't even make it to the airing of the season-eight finale. They broke up soon after the show finished taping.

ABC Lorenzo Borghese & Jennifer Wilson Status: No finale ring from this Bachelor to his lady, either. Instead they entered into a relationship which ended two months after the airing of the finale.

ABC Andy Baldwin & Tessa Horst Status: Baldwin proposed to Horst in the season 10 finale, but they called off the engagement three months after the finale, insisting they were still together. One more after that announcement, the two broke up for good.

Article continues below

Matt Grant & Shayne Lamas Status: Grant and Lamas got engaged at the end of his season, but they only lasted two months after the airing of the finale.

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER Jason Mesnick & Melissa Rycroft Status: Mesnick proposed to Rycroft in the finale, but called it off during the After the Final Rose special, claiming he fell back in love with...

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Jason Mesnick & Molly Malaney Mesnick Status: Married! T hough their relationship got off to a controversial start, with Jason initially sending Molly home and proposing to Melissa Rycroft at the end of his finale, he infamously coined the term "pulling a Mesnick" when he broke up with Melissa and asked Molly for a second chance during the After the Final Rose special.They started dating and got married in February 2012, and welcomed a baby girl in March 2013, Riley. The couple celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in February 2018.



Article continues below

Roger Wong/INFphoto.com Jake Pavelka & Vienna Girardi Status: Pavelka proposed to season 14's bad girl, but they called it quits three months later—after they broadcasted their bitterness, of course.

ABC/MARK WESSELS Brad Womack & Emily Maynard Status: Another finale proposal, followed by another breakup three months after the finale.

Courtesy of RD/ Kabik/ Retna Digital Ben Flajnik & Courtney Robertson Status: Flajnik got down on bended knee for Robertson in the finale, and they stayed together even though rumors constantly flew that there was trouble brewing between them. Turns out the rumors were true, and the duo broke up in October 2012.