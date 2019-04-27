Cardi B Gets Her "Vagina Lasered" in NSFW Video

Queen of TMI Cardi B has done it again.

The 26-year-old Grammy-winning rapper, known for her candid and often sexual comments and no-holds-barred sense of humor, posted on her Instagram Story on Friday a censored, yet still NSFW video of her getting...groomed.

"[Getting] my f--king vagina lasered,' she said. "I'm not going out hairy, I'm not shaving p--y, nothing!"

Cardi had the procedure performed at the Rejúve Face & Body Spa in New York City.

Fans seemed pretty amused by her video.

"Social media was created so that I can start my mornings watching @iamcardib get her vagina lasered," joked Twitter user @lizannterry. "My KWEEN."

"@iamcardib 's instastory got me in tears #vaginalaser," tweeted user @Kirah_says.

In February, Cardi shared a video of herself asking husband Offset, as he munches on some pizza, "Do you wanna see me get my vagina lasered?"

"Nah," he says.

"I'm scared," she says.

"Don't be scared," he replies. "It's a beautiful thing, baby."

