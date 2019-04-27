Jessie J Serenades Channing Tatum on His Birthday: "Do What You Want"

Someone seems to be in the mood for some Bang Bang...

Jessie J posted on her Instagram Story on Friday a video of her serenading her beau Channing Tatum on his 39th birthday. The 31-year-old British singer sang, "It's your birthday, do, do what you want" to the tune of her 2013 song, "It's My Party."

In the clip, she filmed illustrations of women with speech bubbles and zoomed in repeatedly on one that read, "I want you." Others read "I love you" and "I miss you." A chuckling sound that sounded like Channing could be heard in the background.

Last month, Channing paid tribute to Jessie on her 31st birthday. The actor posted on Instagram a black and white snapshot of her soaking up the sun.