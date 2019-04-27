Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable New Photo of Baby Birdie

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 7:56 AM

Jessica Simpson, Daughter, Birdie

Instagram / Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson is slowly giving fans more glimpses of her family's newest addition.

The 38-year-old singer and fashion mogul gave birth a month ago to her and husband Eric Johnson's third child and second daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. On Friday night, Simpson posted on her Instagram page a new, black and white photo of the child wearing a smocked dress and displaying a small smile while lying down on a fluffy pillow.

"Rollin' into the weekend #BIRDIEMAE," Simpson wrote.

"Angel baby," her sister Ashlee Simpson-Ross commented.

This marks the second time Simpson has shared an image of her newborn daughter, with her face showing; she shared the first set of clear images of the child on Easter Sunday, along with a photo of her whole family.

Photos

Jessica Simpson's Family Album

Birdie joins Simpson and Johnson's eldest children Maxwell Drew Johnson, 6, and brother Ace Knute Johnson, 5.

On Easter Sunday, Simpson posted a photo of Maxwell posing next to her sleeping baby sister.

"SISTERS #MAXIDREW #BIRDIEMAE," Simpson wrote.

