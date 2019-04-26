Dynasty's New Alexis Is Not Alone: When TV Actors Pull Double Duty on the Same Show

In last week's episode, Dynasty pulled the most Dynasty twist to have ever been pulled.

After Nicolette Sheridan exited the series in March for a family matter, it was a major question of who would replace her as the iconic Alexis Carrington. Alexis was conveniently pushed into a fire a few episodes ago, and required plastic surgery to fix her face. That plastic surgery also ended up turning her into Elizabeth Gillies, who already plays her daughter Fallon. Gillies will now play both mother and daughter...for now.

Showrunner Sallie Patrick told TVLine they "went for the biggest twist possible as an homage to the double castings and doppelgangers they had on the original series," and that the move was made because they didn't want to "compromise the integrity of the casting process."

"We have an amazing cast and wanted to add someone of their caliber to that role. We wanted to take our time with that," Patrick said. "This is a momentary storyline to fill the gap."