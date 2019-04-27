Hades Is Pretty Mad in First Look at Cheyenne Jackson's New Descendants 3 Villain

There's a new big threat in Auradon.

Disney offered the first official look at Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) in this summer's Descendants 3 during its FanFest event on Saturday, and the guy is really, really mad. That's understandable after he's been imprisoned with the other bad guys, especially since he used to be lord of the underworld.

In the teaser, he claims he's been waiting, watching, and planning for the right time to make his move, and now only that pesky team of VKs stands in the way of taking his revenge on the royals across the pond.