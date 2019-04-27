Hades Is Pretty Mad in First Look at Cheyenne Jackson's New Descendants 3 Villain

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sat., Apr. 27, 2019 6:30 PM

Descendants 3

Disney

There's a new big threat in Auradon. 

Disney offered the first official look at Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) in this summer's Descendants 3 during its FanFest event on Saturday, and the guy is really, really mad. That's understandable after he's been imprisoned with the other bad guys, especially since he used to be lord of the underworld. 

In the teaser, he claims he's been waiting, watching, and planning for the right time to make his move, and now only that pesky team of VKs stands in the way of taking his revenge on the royals across the pond. 

Cheyenne Jackson and fellow stars Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Anna Cathcart, and Jadah Marie helped introduce the clip below. 

Other promos have shown that most of Auradon is under a sleeping spell, and the kids are racing against time to figure out which villain caused it, and the official synopsis reads: 

"Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (BooBoo Stewart) return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it's up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet." 

Another mysterious promo finds Mal approaching a glowing blue flame and saying "Dad?" So perhaps Mal's fight against Hades will be just a tad personal...

Descendants 3 will debut in August on Disney Channel. 

