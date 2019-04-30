Here's Proof Dua Lipa Is Making "New Rules" in Style on the Red Carpet

Daring. Dominate. Dazzling Dua Lipa.

The British up-and-coming music icon topped the charts a few years ago with her female empowerment anthem "New Rules," and continued her hit streak with her latest hit single called "One Kiss."

But the charts aren't the only thing this Elle cover star has been ruling. She has also been dominating the fashion industry.

"I love to experiment and play around," she said in an interview with Refinery29. "It's kind of like music: The sound doesn't just include the face of the artist. And the artist should wear the clothes, not the other way around. Fashion can't be forced."

With her signature black bob haircut, the star's Instagram is filled with glittery Chanel bags and Fendi tracksuits as she prepares for the release of her anticipated second studio album.