Shannen Doherty Officially Signs onto Beverly Hills 90210 Reunion Series

Luke Perry, who played Dylan McKay for eight seasons, had not officially signed on to the series before his death on March 4, but would have appeared as a guest star. The new series is expected to pay tribute to him, and US Weekly reported that Doherty reconsidered her involvement in BH90210 after Perry's death.

When she appeared on E!'s Daily Pop earlier this year (after being unmasked on The Masked Singer), Tori Spelling did her best to explain what the new series will look like.

"It's not technically a reboot, because I feel like everyone has seen the reboot," she said. "We don't want to be the last ones like doing the reboot thing, and no one wants to see like old versions of ourselves, but they do want to see us playing our characters, so what we're doing is the entire cast is playing heightened versions of themselves."