From Puff Sleeves to Papal: Revisit Rihanna's Unforgettable Met Gala Looks Through the Years

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 1, 2019 3:00 AM

Rihanna, Met Gala

Getty Images

What would the Met Gala be without an appearance from the one and only Rihanna?

As the years go on, some may wonder what the first Monday in May was even like before the pop superstar stepped onto the scene. As the first Monday in May approaches for 2019, the fashion world and fans alike are waiting with bated breath to see just what spectacular ensemble RiRi has up her couture sleeve this time around.  

After all, she's set quite the precedent for herself in recent years of not only commanding the red carpet, but also upping the ante of what is possible when it comes to adhering to the theme. 

This year, it's "Camp: Notes on Fashion" with Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele serving as a co-chair for the ball. 

As such, we suspect the songstress will once again push the boundaries, this time perhaps with something special from the Italian label. 

Whichever brand she chooses, however, we can always count on Rihanna's Met Gala fashion to shine bright like a diamond. 

As the wait for this year's outfit comes to a close, revisit all of her past Met Gala styles in E!'s gallery below. We bet you'll find love with at least one—if not all—of the looks. 

Rihanna, Met Gala 2007

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2007

More than a decade ago, Rihanna made her Met Gala debut in a white gown with an embellished halter neckline by Georges Chakra.

Rihanna, Met Gala 2009

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

2009

In 2009, Rihanna opted for pants in the form of a black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo featuring puffed sleeves. 

Rihanna, Met Gala 2011

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2011

Rihanna channeled some seriously modern Hollywood glamour this year, donning a sexy black lace shimmering gown by Stella McCartney.

Rihanna, Met Gala 2012

Marion Curtis/startraksphoto.com

2012

Rihanna took the black dress to a new level in a textured and scooped-back design by Tom Ford.

Rihanna, Met Gala 2014

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

2014

The songstress became a pro at commanding the Met Gala red carpet, doing so again in a white crop top and skirt ensemble by Stella McCartney.

Rihanna, Met Gala 2015

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

2015

Who can forget the imperial, canary-colored, fur-trimmed cape by Guo Pei that Rihanna wore in honor of the "China Through The Looking Glass" theme? It reportedly took nearly two years to make and nearly broke the internet back in 2015. 

Rihanna, Met Gala 2017

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

2017

The songstress stuck very closely to the theme this year when she donned a fall 2016 Comme des Garçons 3D design. Comme des Garçons was simultaneously the focus of that year's exhibit.

Rihanna, Met Gala 2018

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

2018

In honor of  the year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," Rihanna channeled a very fashionable pope in Margiela. 

