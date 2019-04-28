90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Premiere: What Has Larissa "Deadly Afraid"?

Once upon a time, six couples—that's 12 star-crossed lovers from foreign lands—met, fell in love and then got married within 90 days. Did they live happily ever after? That's where 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? comes in.

In the season four premiere, Ashley and Jay, Chantel and Pedro, Colt and Larissa, Elizabeth and Andrei, Nicole and Azan, and Russ and Paola all welcomed cameras back in their lives to document their happy or unhappiness. What's going on with them? If you follow news, you know some have split, some have welcomed children and some remain in limbo. This is how they got there.