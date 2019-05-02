Dwayne Johnson Is a Super Dad and We Have the Photos to Prove It!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is 47 years old and he really only gets better with age.

The actor is celebrating his birthday today, and we're right there with him...at least in spirit.

While the Jumanji star has a cheat day and eats cake with his longtime love Lauren Hashian and their two daughters Jasmine and Tiana, not to mention his oldest daughter Simone (from his ex-wife Dany Garcia), we're celebrating his family while at work.

Yes, it would be awesome to actually hang out with the Jungle Cruise actor, but looking back at all of his sweetest family moments over the years is fun too.

Plus, this way we can see just how great Johnson is at being a dad, which is really, really great, obviously.

Whether he's carrying his girls on his shoulders or throwing epic parties for one of them, Johnson is always proving he is the perfect dad.