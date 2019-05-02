Dwayne Johnson Is a Super Dad and We Have the Photos to Prove It!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is 47 years old and he really only gets better with age.

The actor is celebrating his birthday today, and we're right there with him...at least in spirit.

While the Jumanji star has a cheat day and eats cake with his longtime love Lauren Hashian and their two daughters Jasmine and Tiana, not to mention his oldest daughter Simone (from his ex-wife Dany Garcia), we're celebrating his family while at work.

Yes, it would be awesome to actually hang out with the Jungle Cruise actor, but looking back at all of his sweetest family moments over the years is fun too.

Plus, this way we can see just how great Johnson is at being a dad, which is really, really great, obviously.

Whether he's carrying his girls on his shoulders or throwing epic parties for one of them, Johnson is always proving he is the perfect dad.

Join us in toasting to Johnson on his birthday and get ready to wish that you were a member of his sweet fam and not just a die-hard fan.

Check out Johnson's greatest family moments with his three daughters and his gorgeous partner Hashian below.

Warning: you will be overwhelmed by the all of the cuteness!

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

Easter Bunnies

Dwayne Johnson took on the role of Easter Bunny as his daughter Jasmine hunted for eggs this spring.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Tiana Turns One!

Just like that, little Tiana (Johnson's youngest daughter) has celebrated her first birthday and boy is she getting big!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Dad and His Daughters

Tiana and her big sister Jasmine rang in Christmas 2018 in matching red. 

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

Painted Dad

In November 2018, Jasmine showed off her art skills using her dad's face as a canvas. 

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

Horsing Around

Well, isn't this just the cutest?

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

Muscle Man

The actor held Jasmine in his arms in the fall because she wanted him to and that's a good enough reason for us.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Smiling Skeletons

Halloween got a million times more adorable thanks to this family. 

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

Work It Out

Clearly, Jazzy is just as stunned by her dad's arm muscles as we are.

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

Hawaiian Getaway

The Rock shared this photo on Women's Equality Day in 2018 showing that his daughters (all three of them) can do anything they want...including shoving croissants into his mouth while he's on a diet!

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

Swimming Princess

In case you needed a little more cuteness in your life, Jasmine is ready to give it to you.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Like Father, Like Daughter

Twining! The actor got an adorable smile out of his littlest one in spring 2018.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Mommy's Girls

What's cuter than a mama and her girls enjoying a movie all together? 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Dinner Time

The star sweetly gave his partner, Lauren Hashian, a hand eating while she breastfed their little one. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Hi Tiana

The former wrestler got to spend some quality time with the newest member of the family in April 2018 and shared this sweet snap with his fans about it. "Skin to skin. Our mana," he wrote. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Tiana, Jasmine, Lauren

Instagram

Welcome to the World

The longtime couple welcomed their second daughter together on April 17, 2018. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar," the proud dad announced on social media at the time. 

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In December 2017, Johnson was all smiles as he celebrated Christmas with his oldest daughter, Simone, from his previous marriage to film producer Dany Garcia.

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Jasmine Johnson

Lionel Hahn/AbacaUSA/Instarimages.com

Super Star

The sun was shining bright in LA when the Jumanji actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2018.

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

View from the Top

In June 2017, Johnson shared this adorable picture with his middle daughter for Father's Day and it's just so sweet.

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

Bear Hug

There's always time for a hug when one of Johnson's kids show up to visit him on set.

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

Dad...Stop!

Even though Johnson and his family travel in style, it doesn't mean he doesn't pull a dad move every now and then and totally embarrass his teenage daughter.

Dwayne Johnson, Kids

Instagram

Birthday Bash

"I'm one lucky man," Johnson captioned this celebratory post in August 2016 in honor of Simone's 15th birthday. "I love you. WE ALL love you. And thanks for always being down to watch The Purge movies with me."

