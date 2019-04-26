How Does Gotham Stack Up Against Other Series Finales?

Fox
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 12:22 PM
Fox
Batman has arrived, and that means Gotham has said goodbye.
The Fox drama ended on Thursday, having completed all of the origin stories it was telling about the Batman universe. It jumped ahead 10 years after Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) left Gotham. And while we never caught a glimpse of Bruce and only caught the briefest glimpse of Batman himself, now that the Penguin's got his monocle, Selina Kyle is all grown up, the Joker's all Jokered up, and Bruce is back in town, we all know what's about to happen next.
After the episode, we asked you to tell us whether you loved the finale or hated it, and now the results are in: You mostly loved it! About 69% of you were totally into it, but at this point, that's not the question we're here to answer.
The real question is where does the Gotham trailer fit among TV's other series finales, based on your votes in other love it or hate it polls?
Those results can be found below, from the worst finale to the best finale of all time (both of which may or may not surprise you).
HBO
Loved It: 30.9 percent
Loathed It: 69.1 percent
CBS
Loved It: 31.3 percent
Loathed It: 68.7 percent
Randy Tepper/Showtime
Loved It: 33.42 percent
Loathed It: 66.88 percent
HBO
Loved It: 34.01 percent
Loathed It: 65.99 percent
Ron P. Jaffe/Fox
Loved It: 36.87 percent
Loathed It: 63.13 percent
NBC
Loved It: 42.63 percent
Loathed It: 57.37 percent
Michael Desmond/SHOWTIME
Loved It: 43.49 percent
Loathed It: 56.61 percent
ABC/Mario Perez
Loved It: 46.13%
Loathed It: 53.87%
FX
Loved It: 46.49 percent
Loathed It: 53.51 percent
Greg Gayne/FOX
Loved It: 51.02 percent
Loathed It: 48.98 percent
The WB
Loved It: 51.09 percent
Loathed It: 48.91 percent
HBO
Loved It: 51.27 percent
Loathed It: 48.73 percent
Ron Tom/ABC
Loved It: 51.80 percent
Loathed It: 48.20 percent
HBO
Loved It: 23.8 percent
Loathed It: 24.5 percent
Thought it was just OK: 51.8 percent
FOX
Loved It: 52.08 percent
Loathed It: 47.92 percent
ABC
Loved It: 53.11 percent
Loathed It: 46.89 percent
HBO
Loved It: 53.60 percent
Loathed It: 46.40 percent
ABC
Loved It: 54.1 percent
Loathed It: 45.9 percent
Giovanni Rufino/The CW
Loved It: 54.16 percent
Loathed It: 45.84 percent
Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc
Loved It: 55 percent
Loathed It: 45 percent
Freeform
Loved It: 55.3 percent
Loathed It: 44.7 percent
CW
Loved It: 59.62 percent
Loathed It: 40.38 percent
Fox
Loved It: 60.41 percent
Loathed It: 39.59 percent
CW
Loved It: 63.14 percent
Hated It: 36.86 percent
AMC
Loved It: 63.6 percent
Loathed It: 36.4 percent
ABC
Loved It: 63.82 percent
Loathed It: 36.18 percent
HBO
Loved It: 64.28 percent
Loathed It: 35.72 percent
Art Streiber/NBC
Loved It: 64.59 percent
Loathed It: 35.41 percent
Fox
Loved It: 65.38 percent
Loathed It: 34.62 percent
Fox
Loved It: 69.31%
Loathed It: 30.69%
The CW
Loved It: 73.7%
Hated It: 26.3%
Chris Haston/NBC
Loved It: 73.97 percent
Loathed It: 26.03 percent
The WB
Loved It: 74.48 percent
Loathed It: 25.52 percent
ABC
Loved It: 76.9 percent
Loathed It: 23.1 percent
Prashant Gupta/FX
Loved It: 78.7 percent
Loathed It: 21.3 percent
MTV
Loved It: 79.8 percent
Loathed It: 20.2 percent
HBO
Loved It: 80.06 percent
Loathed It: 19.94 percent
NBC
Loved it: 84.91%
Loathed it: 15.09%
Matthew Peyton/Comedy Central
Loved It: 85.05 percent
Loathed It: 14.95 percent
Fox
Loved It: 86.7 percent
Loathed It: 13.3 percent
NBC
Loved It: 86.90 percent
Loathed It: 13.10 percent
Brian Bowen Smith/FOX
Loved It: 89.1 percent
Loathed It: 10.9 percent
CBS
Loved It: 92.12%
Loathed It: 7.88%
Ursula Coyote/AMC
Loved It: 94.38 percent
Loathed It: 5.62 percent
NBC
Loved It: 94.6 percent
Loathed It: 5.4 percent
Joe Pugliese/NBC
Loved It: 95 percent
Loathed it: 5 percent
Gotham aired on Fox.
