How Does Gotham Stack Up Against Other Series Finales?

Batman has arrived, and that means Gotham has said goodbye.

The Fox drama ended on Thursday, having completed all of the origin stories it was telling about the Batman universe. It jumped ahead 10 years after Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) left Gotham. And while we never caught a glimpse of Bruce and only caught the briefest glimpse of Batman himself, now that the Penguin's got his monocle, Selina Kyle is all grown up, the Joker's all Jokered up, and Bruce is back in town, we all know what's about to happen next.

After the episode, we asked you to tell us whether you loved the finale or hated it, and now the results are in: You mostly loved it! About 69% of you were totally into it, but at this point, that's not the question we're here to answer.