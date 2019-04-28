"Soulmates" Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Make a Decision About Their Future Together on KUWTK

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick aren't just co-parents. They're friends, longtime confidants and maybe predestined life partners too, whatever that means.

"I don't know what the definition of 'soulmate' is. But Scott and I, we're going to be in each others' lives forever. Like, we are soulmates in a sense," the Poosh founder explained near the end of this week's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "No matter what. Whether we're ever together again or not."

The soulmate question—and what the heck to do about it—had been on Kourtney's mind for several days, ever since Bali-based healer Mas Joko informed her and Scott that they're "two old souls" who keep meeting in subsequent lifetimes.

"That's why you are here in this room together with us," Mas Joko's translator told them. Apparently, tragedy marred Kourtney and Scott's relationship in a previous life, so their souls returned in this one to find each other again. "Every soul will have a soulmate," the translator continued. "It's up to you how you want to end up this life: together or not together."

Understandably, the information was a lot for the former couple to take in. Was Mas Joko's reading legit? How could they be sure? And if it was, what did that mean for Kourtney and Scott's future, if anything? As the Kardashians' tropical family vacation came to a close, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick's loving parents seemed to have found their answer.