Avengers: Endgame Scores Record-Breaking $60 Million Opening Night

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 9:49 AM

Snap! That's the sound of Avengers: Endgame shattering records.

The fourth and final film in the Disney-owned Marvel superhero film series has made more than $60 million from Thursday night previews in the U.S., marking the highest preview gross ever and shattering the company's own record; Star Wars: The Force Awakens made $57 million in Thursday night previews in December 2015.

In addition, Avengers: Endgame, starring returning stars such as Robert Downey Jr.Scarlett JohanssonChris EvansMark Ruffall, and Josh Brolin as the supervillain Thanos, has already earned more than $305 million overseas in its first two days of screenings in some 50 countries.

Photos

Avengers: Endgame World Premiere

Movie ticketing company Fandango reported that the movie is now the biggest preseller in company history, selling more advance tickets than sold for Star Wars: The Force Awakens, also the previous record holder, Star Wars: The Last JediAvengers: Infinity War, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Fandango says 8,000 showtimes of Avengers: Endgame have already sold out on Fandango at theaters across the U.S.

Robert Downey Jr., Best Roles, Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures

Avengers: Endgame is expected to top the box office this weekend.

Last weekend's top five movies at the box office were Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's The Curse of La Llorona (which has made $61 million worldwide box office total) and Shazam! ($326 million), plus Disney-owned Twentieth Century Fox's Breakthrough ($25 million), Disney's Captain Marvel ($1.09 billion), and Universal Pictures' Little ($36 million).

