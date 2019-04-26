Taylor Swift Confirms Her New Cat Is Featured in the "ME!" Music Video

It's confirmed: Taylor Swifthas another "daughter"—and by that we mean a new cat.

The Grammy winner dropped a few surprises on fans on Thursday and Friday beginning with when she visited a butterfly mural in Nashville. The artwork was quickly revealed to be tied to her new single, "ME!" which dropped at midnight along with an accompanying music video, both starring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie.

If that wasn't enough of a Taylor Swift bonanza to kick off the weekend, the star also revealed she's welcomed a new member to her family. The 29-year-old cat lover is famously a mom to two cats, Olivia and Meredith, named after SVU's Olivia Benson and Grey's Anatomy's Meredith Grey.