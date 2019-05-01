Tim McGraw's Sweetest Red Carpet Moments With His No. 1 Girl for the Rest of His Life, Faith Hill

For nearly three decades, Tim McGraw has been making country music fans and movie lovers alike fall for him and his charm, but there is something even more lovable about him...his romance with Faith Hill.

The power couple tied the knot in 1996 and both the music world and Hollywood in general has never been the same. In addition to touring together, making an album together, building a sweet family with one another and breaking through the country music wall, these two have won over our hearts time and time again.

Whether it's rocking out on stage together, talking about how much they love one another in interviews or supporting each other's ventures, this couple is one of the greatest in country music and in the entertainment world in general.

Seriously, they are pretty flawless and they constantly give us relationship goals no matter what they're up to.