Justin and Hailey Bieber Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors and Selena Gomez Speculation

However, the video got fans' attention for a different reason after some thought they saw ex Selena Gomez's song with DJ Snake and Ozuna, "Taki Taki," in Bieber's search history open on the side of the article in the video.

According to photos of comments the Biebs reportedly left somewhere on social media, the star explained that a video of Gomez performing the song at Coachella played as a related video after he and Hailey watched a video of his own Coachella performance from last weekend. He noted he has nothing to hide and was glad Gomez did Coachella, too.

"Please stop reading into things so much and making something out of nothing. The point of the video was supposed to be funny that they were saying I walked out on Hailey and they spelled my name wrong this idea that I secretly plot on opening my history thing purposefully and zoom out just enough so you can see her name is crazy," he added in another comment. "These are real lives you guys are talking about real emotions stop acting like you know anything about anything.. go to school read your books and focus on your own personal life."