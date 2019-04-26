Bubble Watch 2019: Which TV Shows Are in Danger of Being Canceled?

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 7:49 AM
It's a stressful time out there for TV fans. With network upfronts around the corner, the fates of your favorite shows are being decided. Not every show will return for the 2019-2020 season.
While the renewals of some shows are just a formality at this point—think ABC's Grey's Anatomy, NBC's This Is Us—it's a waiting game for others like Fox's Empire and CBS's The Code.
Below, we've rounded up all the shows yet to be renewed by CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC. The CW isn't canceling anything. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin and iZombie are all ending this year. Arrow and Supernatural will end during the 2019-2020 TV season.
So, which shows should you start worrying about? Read on. The shows that have already been canceled and renewed can be found here.
NBC
By no means will This Is Us get canceled. Renewal is coming, and rumors indicate it'll be for multiple seasons.
NBC
A disappointing debut didn't really course correct in the key 18-49 demographic. It could go either way.
NBC
Ratings fell between the first and second season (the first was not well-rated), so don't expect to return to school here.
Article continues below
NBC
This comedy never got additional episodes from NBC and is as good as canceled.
NBC
Ratings are not on Abby's side here.
NBC
This show has been on the bubble before. Will now be the time it slides over to cancellation?
Article continues below
NBC
NBC's newest conspiracy drama is a strong performer on DVR, but has shed viewers as weeks went by.
Fox
Despite star power, it's not looking good for this legal drama.
Fox
A renewal is unlikely here. As ratings fell, Damon Wayans said he was leaving the show...Despite walking back some comments, the future doesn't look good.
Article continues below
Fox
Expect these Kids to come back.
Fox
Ratings took a nosedive in season two. Is Seth MacFarlane enough to keep the show afloat?
Fox
Despite fan-favorite source material, Fox has yet to renew The Passage. Ratings fell after premiere, but remained pretty stable after. Could go either way.
Article continues below
Fox
Fox likes to be in the Lee Daniels business, this will probably be back.
Fox
Will Jussie Smollett's scandal lead to the show's cancellation? Probably not. Will he return? TBD.
CBS
This drama starring Dana Delany just premiered to decent ratings, but the jury is still out on renewal chances.
Article continues below
CBS
Military dramas are CBS's bread and butter, it'll be back.
CBS
While there were rumors the show was already canceled, no decision has been made about the revival.
CBS
What started out as one of the hottest projects quickly fizzled. CBS didn't order additional episodes here, so it's not looking great.
Article continues below
CBS
This could go either way, it depends on the strength of CBS's comedy pilots.
CBS
Matt LeBlanc's sitcom you probably forgot he had! It'll likely return.
Cliff Lipson/CBS
This comedy just returned for its fourth season, so it's a bit early to call.
Article continues below
CBS
Possibly the network's last "prestige" drama, Madam Secretary has some very famous fans. It's been hailed for its accurate portrayal of politics. If it comes back, it could be as a final season victory lap.
CBS
Shemar Moore's police procedural will likely return.
CBS
It takes a lot for CBS to cancel a show, so this will likely be back.
Article continues below
CBS
This CBS drama is getting long in the tooth, but ratings are still strong for the Friday-night show.
CBS
Michael Weatherly's drama was at the center of some controversy, and ratings have fallen. Enough to warrant cancellation?
ABC
Established stars may not be enough to save this comedy. However, it's too soon to tell how it'll do.
Article continues below
ABC
Another Shondaland show, this one has struggled more in the ratings and is definitely on the bubble.
ABC
Nathan Fillion's return to ABC was well-received, this will likely return.
ABC
Big names don't always equal big ratings. The price tag may be too much for a second season.
Article continues below
ABC
Season two of the comedy tumbled in the ratings leaving its future uncertain.
ABC
This new drama from Marcia Clark is definitely on the chopping block.
ABC
Expect to have Micah Fowler and Minnie Driver back again.
Article continues below
ABC
The ABC sitcom just hit 100 episodes, it'll be back.
ABC
A renewal is just a formality at this point.
ABC
Expect to see Katy Mixon back on your TV next year.
Article continues below
ABC
ABC's family sitcom brand is strong. Strong enough to get this show another season? TBD.
ABC
One of the few breakout hits of the season, Single Parents will likely return to ABC.
ABC
ABC's new Goldbergs spinoff will likely return for a second season.
Article continues below
ABC
Ratings are still decent for this family comedy now in its sixth season. It'll be back.
ABC
If and when ABC is ready to let Viola Davis go, they'll likely play up the final season of HTGAWM.
ABC
With Shonda Rhimes at Netflix, ABC is likely going to keep as many of her shows around as possible.
Article continues below
ABC
ABC is not going to cancel Grey's Anatomy, it just hasn't formally renewed the series for season 16.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?