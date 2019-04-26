Bubble Watch 2019: Which TV Shows Are in Danger of Being Canceled?

Below, we've rounded up all the shows yet to be renewed by CBS, Fox, NBC and ABC. The CW isn't canceling anything. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin and iZombie are all ending this year. Arrow and Supernatural will end during the 2019-2020 TV season.

While the renewals of some shows are just a formality at this point—think ABC's Grey's Anatomy, NBC's This Is Us—it's a waiting game for others like Fox's Empire and CBS's The Code.

It's a stressful time out there for TV fans. With network upfronts around the corner, the fates of your favorite shows are being decided. Not every show will return for the 2019-2020 season.

So, which shows should you start worrying about? Read on. The shows that have already been canceled and renewed can be found here.

NBC This Is Us (NBC) By no means will This Is Us get canceled. Renewal is coming, and rumors indicate it'll be for multiple seasons.

NBC The Village (NBC) A disappointing debut didn't really course correct in the key 18-49 demographic. It could go either way.

NBC AP Bio (NBC) Ratings fell between the first and second season (the first was not well-rated), so don't expect to return to school here.

NBC I Feel Bad (NBC) This comedy never got additional episodes from NBC and is as good as canceled.

NBC Abby's (NBC) Ratings are not on Abby's side here.

NBC Blindspot (NBC) This show has been on the bubble before. Will now be the time it slides over to cancellation?

NBC The Enemy Within (NBC) NBC's newest conspiracy drama is a strong performer on DVR, but has shed viewers as weeks went by.

Fox Proven Innocent (Fox) Despite star power, it's not looking good for this legal drama.

Fox Lethal Weapon (Fox) A renewal is unlikely here. As ratings fell, Damon Wayans said he was leaving the show...Despite walking back some comments, the future doesn't look good.

Fox The Cool Kids (Fox) Expect these Kids to come back.

Fox The Orville (Fox) Ratings took a nosedive in season two. Is Seth MacFarlane enough to keep the show afloat?

Fox The Passage (Fox) Despite fan-favorite source material, Fox has yet to renew The Passage. Ratings fell after premiere, but remained pretty stable after. Could go either way.

Fox Star (Fox) Fox likes to be in the Lee Daniels business, this will probably be back.

Fox Empire (Fox) Will Jussie Smollett's scandal lead to the show's cancellation? Probably not. Will he return? TBD.

CBS The Code (CBS) This drama starring Dana Delany just premiered to decent ratings, but the jury is still out on renewal chances.

CBS SEAL Team (CBS) Military dramas are CBS's bread and butter, it'll be back.

CBS Murphy Brown (CBS) While there were rumors the show was already canceled, no decision has been made about the revival.

CBS Happy Together (CBS) What started out as one of the hottest projects quickly fizzled. CBS didn't order additional episodes here, so it's not looking great.

CBS Fam (CBS) This could go either way, it depends on the strength of CBS's comedy pilots.

CBS Man With a Plan (CBS) Matt LeBlanc's sitcom you probably forgot he had! It'll likely return.

Cliff Lipson/CBS Life in Pieces (CBS) This comedy just returned for its fourth season, so it's a bit early to call.

CBS Madam Secretary (CBS) Possibly the network's last "prestige" drama, Madam Secretary has some very famous fans. It's been hailed for its accurate portrayal of politics. If it comes back, it could be as a final season victory lap.

CBS S.W.A.T. (CBS) Shemar Moore's police procedural will likely return.

CBS MacGyver (CBS) It takes a lot for CBS to cancel a show, so this will likely be back.

CBS Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) This CBS drama is getting long in the tooth, but ratings are still strong for the Friday-night show.

CBS Bull (CBS) Michael Weatherly's drama was at the center of some controversy, and ratings have fallen. Enough to warrant cancellation?

ABC Bless This Mess (ABC) Established stars may not be enough to save this comedy. However, it's too soon to tell how it'll do.

ABC For the People (ABC) Another Shondaland show, this one has struggled more in the ratings and is definitely on the bubble.

ABC The Rookie (ABC) Nathan Fillion's return to ABC was well-received, this will likely return.

ABC Whiskey Cavalier (ABC) Big names don't always equal big ratings. The price tag may be too much for a second season.

ABC Splitting Up Together (ABC) Season two of the comedy tumbled in the ratings leaving its future uncertain.

ABC The Fix (ABC) This new drama from Marcia Clark is definitely on the chopping block.

ABC Speechless (ABC) Expect to have Micah Fowler and Minnie Driver back again.

ABC Fresh Off the Boat (ABC) The ABC sitcom just hit 100 episodes, it'll be back.

ABC black-ish (ABC) A renewal is just a formality at this point.

ABC American Housewife (ABC) Expect to see Katy Mixon back on your TV next year.

ABC The Kids Are Alright (ABC) ABC's family sitcom brand is strong. Strong enough to get this show another season? TBD.

ABC Single Parents (ABC) One of the few breakout hits of the season, Single Parents will likely return to ABC.

ABC Schooled (ABC) ABC's new Goldbergs spinoff will likely return for a second season.

ABC The Goldbergs (ABC) Ratings are still decent for this family comedy now in its sixth season. It'll be back.

ABC How to Get Away With Murder (ABC) If and when ABC is ready to let Viola Davis go, they'll likely play up the final season of HTGAWM.

ABC Station 19 (ABC) With Shonda Rhimes at Netflix, ABC is likely going to keep as many of her shows around as possible.

