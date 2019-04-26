Watch Jimmy Fallon and Paul Rudd Recreate "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)" '80s Music Video

Watch out, here they come...and no, you can't unsee this.

Paul Rudd, who reprises his role of Ant-Man in the new Avengers: Endgame film, teamed up with retro music and parody fan Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to spoof an iconic '80s music video: Dead or Alive's "You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)." (And if you're too young to remember it, it's that song Adam Sandler sings in The Wedding Singer. You know, that movie your parents love.)

In the clip, Rudd, 50, sports a long, dark, teased '80s-style wig, makeup and an eye patch, impersonating band vocalist Pete Burns. Fallon, 44, wears a long red curly wig, channeling drummer Steve Coy. And the two not only recreated the scenes, shot for shot, they also provided the vocals.