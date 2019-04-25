Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS
It's time to celebrate this year's biggest Latin artists!
All of the biggest Latin artists gathered at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas to honor the achievements of the countless artists who create the hottest songs, albums and more. Gaby Espino is the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards host and she has the crowd sitting on the edge of their seats in anticipation for the lively night ahead of them.
The lovely hostess walked the red carpet in a powerful and sexy white pantsuit, before changing into a glittering navy blue dress for the show portion.
Gaby is definitely one of the numerous people taking home the award for best dressed, but to find out the the official winners for tonight's show, check out the full list below!
OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year:
Artist of the Year, New: Anuel AA
Tour of the Year:
Social Artist of the Year:
Crossover Artist of the Year:
SONGS CATEGORIES
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: Natti Natasha
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Airplay Song of the Year: Nicky Jam & J Balvin, "X"
Airplay Label of the Year:
Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Digital Song of the Year: Daddy Yankee, "Dura"
Streaming Song of the Year:
CATEGORIA DE ALBUMES ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year:
Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year:
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Song of the Year: Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, "Me Niego"
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Reik featuring Ozuna & Wisin, "Me Niego"
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo: Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Songwriter of the Year:
Publisher of the Year:
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
Producer of the Year: