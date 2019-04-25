The Challenge's Natalie Negrotti Introduces Her ''Beautiful Girlfriend'' on Instagram

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 4:56 PM

Natalie Negrotti

MTV

Natalie Negrotti is happily taken. 

The Challenge and Big Brother star surprised fans on Thursday when she revealed via social media the identity of the person she's been dating for a year and a half. The lucky lady? Well, her name is Stephanie and according to Natalie, they can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together. 

"I've tried keeping her out of the spotlight for a year and a half for the most part to protect her, respect her, and take things slow. BUT we are ready to share our love with the world," Natalie wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of the pair kissing.

She continued, "Stephanie is one of the kindest humans I've ever met. She is patient with me, understanding, kind, loving, caring, smart, beautiful, sweet, passionate, peaceful, goal oriented, PATIENT, patient and did I say patient? Lol she is everything I've ever wanted and dreamt of but didn't know existed." 

Read

The Challenge's Natalie Negrotti Comes Out as Pansexual

Fans of the MTV personality will remember when she came out as pansexual almost a year ago. At the time, Natalie had accused her The Challenge: Final Reckoning co-star Kayleigh Morris of publicly outing her. 

But now, Natalie is ready to live her truth alongside Stephanie.  She concluded her post, "This is truly what love is and I'm so lucky to have found it."

Natalie was showered with love plenty of her castmates, including Cara Maria, who commented, "LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!! You are so perfect for each other. Steph i trust you to take good care of my princess. When's the wedding? Can we throw glitter as you come down the aisle?" 

Fellow Big Brother alumna Rachel Reilly added, "You're inspirational!" 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

