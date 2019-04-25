Billboard Latin Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 4:46 PM

Gaby Espino

Instagram

Las Vegas is where the party is at tonight!

For those who didn't already guess, the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally here and your favorite artists are coming together to celebrate the best in music.

Hosted by Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino, the live award show will feature performances from Marc Anthony, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Luis Fonsi and many other talented artists.

Billboard and Telemundo are also expected to recognize Juan Luis Guerra with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Before the show kicks off inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center, we have to talk about the fabulous fashion gracing the red carpet.

Photos

The Most Dramatic Billboard Latin Music Awards Looks of All Time

From the good, wild and downright crazy looks, we've got you covered in our massive gallery updating throughout the night below.

Becky G, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

David Becker/Getty Images

Becky G

Pretty in pink! The Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female nominee turns heads for all the right reasons in a dress by NEDO.

Sean Paul, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Sean Paul

We've got "Mad Love" for the singer's latest red carpet look in Las Vegas. 

Rosalia, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Rosalia

We can't help but applaud the Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female nominee's latest look. 

Article continues below

Bad Bunny, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Bad Bunny

With more than 10 nominations, it's safe to say it could be a huge night for the Artist of the Year nominee. 

Gaby Espino, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Gaby Espino

Red carpet ready! Tonight's hostess with the mostest already deserves praise for her red carpet look. 

Claudia Vergara, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Claudia Vergara

Before chatting with the biggest stars, the Latinx Now! co-host shows off her winning Las Vegas look. 

Article continues below

Erin Lim, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Erin Lim

Stylist Roberto Cardenaz deserves credit for helping create another winning look on the E! News star.

Ariadna Gutierrez, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ariadna Gutierrez

After getting red carpet ready with Neutrogena, the actress and model is ready for her close-up! 

El Alfa, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

El Alfa

The "Pomposo" singer knows how to own a red carpet. 

Article continues below

Kany Garcia, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Kany Garcia

Fans love her song "Quédate" and chances are they're going to love her latest look. 

Mari Burelle, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mari Burelle

The musician and pianist shows off her signature style at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. 

Sarodj Bertin, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Sarodj Bertin

The Haitian stunner is positively stunning on the red carpet. 

Article continues below

Elyfer Torres, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Elyfer Torres

The Betty en NY star may just be in love with her outfit for the night. 

Dalex, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Dalex

Shades on, party on! The Urban Latin singer is ready for an epic night of performances. 

Isabela Moner, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Isabela Moner

The 100 Things to Do Before High School star proves she's a red carpet pro. 

Article continues below

Eugenio Derbez, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Eugenio Derbez

Before presenting a big award, the actor poses in a classic suit and tie. 

Miryam Diaz, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Miryam Diaz

After celebrating Latin Billboards week in and around Las Vegas, it's time for the big show! 

Marjorie de Sousa, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Marjorie de Sousa

The actress and model is all smiles while posing in her designer dress. 

Article continues below

Paula Galindo, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Paula Galindo

Wardrobe stylist Brandon Nicolas deserves credit for helping make the YouTube star look fabulous on the red carpet. 

Andres Cuervo, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Andres Cuervo

Someone's ready for the show! "On my way to Latin Billboard Awards!" the singer teased on Instagram. "#billboard #latinbillboards #music #musica #newmusic #newsong  #artist #artista #model #modelo #fashion #moda #photography #style." 

Sofia Reyes, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sofia Reyes

The singer-songwriter steps out in a sassy mini-dress and pumps. 

Article continues below

Carolina Sandoval, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Carolina Sandoval

"#makeup by @marianafrontadomakeup and #hairstyle by @willymolinastyles," the TV host and influencer shared on Instagram before showing off her complete look. 

Mirella Cesa, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Mirella Cesa

Fans know her as the "mother of Andipop." On this red carpet, she's a fashion star! 

Sech, 2019 Billboard Latin Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sech

"Latin Billboards #estesech #richmusic," the "Solita" singer shared on Instagram after walking the red carpet. 

Article continues below

Ivette Machin, 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards, Arrivals

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ivette Machin

Wowing in white! The Telemundo reporter won't let hot temperatures stop her from wearing a glamorous look. 

The 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. on Telemundo.

(E! and Telemundo are part of the NBCUniversal family)

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

