Lady Gabriella Windsor Is Getting Married on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Anniversary

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 4:05 PM

Lady Gabriella Windsor, Thomas Kingston

Alexandra Diez de Rivera

We can already hear the wedding bells!

Turns out, mid-May is the perfect time to tie the knot because Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Thomas Kingston are saying "I do" a day before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one-year wedding anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped the world with their long-awaited royal wedding on May 19, and it seems Lady Gabriella is following suit.

The 38-year-old bride-to-be will walk down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Sound familiar? Not only is it the spot where Prince Harry and Meghan got married, but it's also the same place Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank wed last October. Windsor and Kingston were among the famous guests at their royal wedding.

However, unlike Meghan's larger-than-life ceremony, "Ella" (as those close to her call her) reportedly plans to keep things more intimate and smaller in scale. According to People, "It will be a private wedding for family and friends."

Lady Gabriella Windsor Is Engaged: Royal Wedding Set for Spring 2019

Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, and stands 51st in line to the throne. Although, once the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby arrives, she'll move down the line.

Fascinators, Hats, James Matthews, Pippa Middleton Wedding, Lady Gabriella Windsor

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

The happy couple announced their engagement last September. "Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr. Thomas Kingston," the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Kingston popped the big question while they were visiting the Isle of Sark in August.

At the time of the engagement news, The Telegraph reported that Thomas previously dated Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton. However, Pippa tied the knot with James Matthews in May 2017, and the happy couple recently welcomed their first child together.

We can't wait to see how Lady Gabriella's wedding turns out.

Congrats to the happy couple!

