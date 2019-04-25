Lady Gabriella Windsor Is Getting Married on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Wedding Anniversary

Alexandra Diez de Rivera
by Alyssa Morin | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 4:05 PM
Alexandra Diez de Rivera
We can already hear the wedding bells!
Turns out, mid-May is the perfect time to tie the knot because Lady Gabriella Windsor and her fiancé Thomas Kingston are saying "I do" a day before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one-year wedding anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped the world with their long-awaited royal wedding on May 19, and it seems Lady Gabriella is following suit.
The 38-year-old bride-to-be will walk down the aisle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Sound familiar? Not only is it the spot where Prince Harry and Meghan got married, but it's also the same place Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank wed last October. Windsor and Kingston were among the famous guests at their royal wedding.
However, unlike Meghan's larger-than-life ceremony, "Ella" (as those close to her call her) reportedly plans to keep things more intimate and smaller in scale. According to People, "It will be a private wedding for family and friends."
Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent, and stands 51st in line to the throne. Although, once the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby arrives, she'll move down the line.
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
The happy couple announced their engagement last September. "Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter Lady Gabriella Windsor to Mr. Thomas Kingston," the Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Kingston popped the big question while they were visiting the Isle of Sark in August.
At the time of the engagement news, The Telegraph reported that Thomas previously dated Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton. However, Pippa tied the knot with James Matthews in May 2017, and the happy couple recently welcomed their first child together.
We can't wait to see how Lady Gabriella's wedding turns out.
Congrats to the happy couple!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?