Jenni ''JWoww'' Farley Has a 24-Year-Old Boyfriend—and Roger Mathews Approves

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 1:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
JWoww Jenni Farley, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Jenni "JWoww" Farley is moving on with a younger man.

It's been over seven months since the reality star filed for divorce from her husband, Roger Mathews, and she is ready to find love again. The 34-year-old dished on her new romance during an appearance on friend Snooki's live podcast recording of It's Happening With Snooki & Joey. Little is known about her new beau, but JWoww shared that the lucky man is about ten years younger than she is, which inspired his nickname. "24 is 24. We're filming Jersey Shore right now and we nicknamed him 24," she revealed, according to an audience member. 

Things between her and the 24-year-old are still new, but Snooki and JWoww are feeling hopeful about the future of the relationship. Snooki shared, "He's very handsome, by the way... Jenny has been going through some s--t but I've never seen this girl more happier and more herself than this moment right now."

Photos

Jersey Shore Stars Attend JWoww's 34th Birthday Party

And the Jersey Shore star totally agrees. Despite her ongoing divorce drama JWoww said she still thinks she is living her "best life right now."

It looks like even her ex, Roger Mathews, has no complaints about "24." In a statement to E! News he shared, "I'm extremely happy for her."

While Jenni is keeping details about her relationship private, her ex offered some insight on how this relationship bloomed. Mathews revealed that he doesn't know 24 "personally"  and that 24 is actually one of her best friend's younger brothers. He added, "He seems like a really nice guy and she seems happy. They've been seeing each other for a few months."

Jenni first started to hint that she was dating again when she posted a selfie of herself in a car with a mystery man. A rep for the star later confirmed, "JWoww has moved on."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ JWoww , , Couples , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
90 Day Fiance, Jay Smith, Ashley Martson

90 Day Fiancé's Ashley Martson Files for Divorce From Jay Smith Again

John Singleton

John Singleton Is in a Coma After Suffering Major Stroke

Blake Lively's 'Vintage' Red Carpet Outfits Were From Forever 21

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Jane the Virgin Finished Filming Forever and the Cast Is In Mourning

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner Reveals Saint West Recently Ended Up in Emergency Room

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, 2018 Disney ABC TCA Summer Press Tour

A Bunch of Bachelor Stars Are Doing a Reality Series About Life After the Show

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Recalls Being Homeless, Hungry and Scared Before Fame

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.