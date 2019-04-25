Tiffany Haddish Recalls Being Homeless, Hungry and Scared Before Fame

Tiffany Haddishis happy she got to fulfill a promise she made to herself years ago when she was "homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt."

The 39-year-old comedienne and Girls Trip actress, who portrays a character in the upcoming Netflix animated series Tuca & Bertie, posted on her Instagram page on Thursday a throwback photo of herself performing standup, writing, "I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl. I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free."

"I am so Grateful that she Believed. I am so Happy we have come this far and excited about where we will Go," she continued. "Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish I Love and Approve of you and most of all God does too. You are prefect enough for both of us right now and always. #SHEREADYFORSUCCESS #ILoveYou #SoHappyForYou #DontWorryWhatTheyThink#WorryWhatYouThink."