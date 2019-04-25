EXCLUSIVE!

The Riverdale Prom Looks as Bonkers As You'd Expect

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 10:57 AM

Ah, prom night. Nothing bad ever goes wrong, right? What could happen on Riverdale? Oh, you know, lots of chaos. E! News has your exclusive first look at the Wednesday, May 1 episode titled "Chapter Fifty-Five: Prom Night."

In the episode, Betty (Lili Reinhart) takes matters into her own hands when she learned unsettling news about her father. As if that wasn't enough on her plat, she and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) encounter a snag in their plan to confront the Gargoyle King. Meanwhile, Mary (Molly Ringwald) is concerned by Archie's (KJ Apa) desire to take his boxing to the next level. The drama continues for Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and her campaign to be prom queen.

Photos

Riverdale's Teens Now vs. Riverdale's Parents Then

Riverdale Prom

CW

The pictures clearly prove Riverdale's prom will be unlike any other. David Katzenberg directed the episode written by Britta Lundin and Devon Turner.

Riverdale Prom

CW

This is Riverdale's first episode without Luke Perry. Perry played Archie's father Fred on the series until his passing in March. His final scene filmed on the show was a father-son moment and aired on Wednesday, April 24.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted about Perry's final episode and said, "This week's Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred's imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever..."

Riverdale Prom

CW

After Perry passed away following a stroke, producers praised Perry's kindness.

Riverdale Prom

CW

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time," Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, Warner Bros. Television and The CW said in a statement.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on CW.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

