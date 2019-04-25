Taylor Swift Explains Why Cats Are the "Most Influential Factor in My Life"

Never underestimate the power of a four-legged friend.

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has a deep love for her two cats Olivia and Meredith. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that the "Blank Space" singer mentioned her furry friends in a new video for Time.

"No. 1 for me, most influential factor in my life is cats. I have cats. I'm obsessed with them. They're just a real joy to live with," she explained in a new video for the publication. "I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats I just thought that I had to do this. This is my calling in life to do this for the ladies."

Back in July 2018, E! News confirmed the Grammy winner would be joining James Corden, Jennifer Hudson and more in an upcoming film adaption of the classic Broadway musical.

And for those who just don't see the appeal of cats, Taylor is here to explain.