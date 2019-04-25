Taylor Swift Confirms New Music and Teases Clues in Butterfly Mural

Swifties, we have an announcement!

Taylor Swift has just announced that new music is on its way! The superstar singer is set to kick off a new musical era at midnight tonight. Ahead of a new song release, Swift appeared at The Gulch in Nashville. Amid greeting hundreds of fans in the crowd, Swift posed for photos in front of a butterfly mural, created by interactive street artist Kelsey Montague. The mural had the word "ME!" written in the middle of it.

"OK so we've commissioned this butterfly mural to be painted on a wall in Nashville and put clues about the song and the new music in the mural," Swift explained on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. "So I'm going to go show up. The butterfly mural is painted by Kelsey Montague who painted one of my favorite murals in New York. And, uh, let's go see what happens."