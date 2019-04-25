Taylor Swift Confirms New Music and Teases Clues in Butterfly Mural

Instagram
Swifties, we have an announcement!
Taylor Swift has just announced that new music is on its way! The superstar singer is set to kick off a new musical era at midnight tonight. Ahead of a new song release, Swift appeared at The Gulch in Nashville. Amid greeting hundreds of fans in the crowd, Swift posed for photos in front of a butterfly mural, created by interactive street artist Kelsey Montague. The mural had the word "ME!" written in the middle of it.
"OK so we've commissioned this butterfly mural to be painted on a wall in Nashville and put clues about the song and the new music in the mural," Swift explained on her Instagram Stories on Thursday. "So I'm going to go show up. The butterfly mural is painted by Kelsey Montague who painted one of my favorite murals in New York. And, uh, let's go see what happens."
While addressing the crowd at the mural, Swift thanked her fans, saying, "You figured out the clue, no one knew we were coming."
She also teased, "This was one clue, we've got another clue coming tonight on ABC. So make sure to watch."
Photos posted to social media, like the pictures above from Twitter user @allieehealyy, show Swift posing with the mural and greeting her Swifties.
Swift first hinted at her "next chapter" during her speech at the 2018 American Music Awards in October. After winning Favorite Pop/Rock Album for reputation, T.Swift took the stage to thank her Swifties for their support.
"Guys, I always look at albums as chapters in my life. And I'm so—to the fans, I'm so happy that you like this one. I'm so happy that this means that you like this one. But I have to be really honest with you about something," the singer teased. "I'm even more excited about the next chapter."
Since that time, fans have been picking up on hints, making theories about possible new music. On April 13, Swift officially started a countdown clock, indicating that something special was happening on April 26.
We'll have to wait until midnight tonight to listen to Swift's latest hit!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM