Kelly Clarkson Stars Alongside Daughter River Rose in "Broken & Beautiful" Music Video

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 9:34 AM

Kelly Clarkson, River Rose, Music Video

Atlantic Records

So sweet!

Kelly Clarkson just dropped the music video for her new single "Broken & Beautiful" from the UglyDolls movie soundtrack. The video, starring Kelly and 4-year-old daughter River Rose, shows the mother-daughter duo backstage together as the singer gets ready to take the stage. Kelly and River Rose are joined in the visual by an animation of the film's lead character Moxy, voiced by Kelly.

"I never held my hand out and asked for something free," the 37-year-old star sings on the track. "I got pride I could roll out for miles in front of me/I don't need your help and I don't need sympathy/I don't need you to lower the bar for me."

Photos

Kelly Clarkson's Sweetest Family Photos

"I know I'm superwoman, I know I'm strong," Kelly continues. "I know I got this 'cause I've had it all along."

The full soundtrack for UglyDolls, featuring original songs from the animated musical by Clarkson, Janelle Monáe, Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha, Blake Shelton and more, will be available this Friday, April 26.

UglyDolls hits theaters on May 3.

