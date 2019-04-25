Jonas Brothers Recall Unhealthy Behavior That Led to Their 2013 Breakup

The Jonas Brothers are finally in a "healthy" place and are enjoying their time together as a band once again.

In late February, Nick Jonas, 26, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, confirmed they had reunited as a pop music trio, more than five years after they broke up. They have since released two new singles, "Sucker" and "Cool," and are scheduled to drop a new album, Happiness Begins, in June. Over the past few weeks, they have sporadically performed small concerts and are set to go on an official tour later this year. The group will also perform at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1.

"It feels like the second bite of the apple is potentially going to be even bigger," Nick told Billboard in comments posted on Thursday. "Because we're in a healthy place, we're enjoying the ride. And I think the music is a reflection of that."

The Jonas Brothers group was formed in 2005. In early October 2013, the band canceled a tour two days before it was set to kick off in Pennsylvania. Their rep told E! News at the time, "There is a deep rift within the band. There was a big disagreement over their music direction."

"We all wanted to create something on our own and were just trying to force it into what was going on," Joe told Billboard in the group's latest interview. "We were going through the motions, without the heart of it...The way we communicated to each other wasn't healthy anymore."