90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Sneak Peek: Can Chantel and Pedro Ever Move on From the Family Brawl?

A family brawl isn't an easy thing to get over. Just ask Pedro and Chantel from 90 Day Fiancé.
In the above exclusive 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? sneak peek, the two are still reeling from the epic fight that occurred in front of cameras between Chantel's family and her husband, Pedro, and his sister.
"After the fight with Chantel's family, I no feel like emotional support [from] her for me. When your wife is not at your side, when your wife thinking all the problem is you, that make me feel like I am nothing at all. I'm like f—king s—t," Pedro says in the clip.
The last time viewers saw Chantel and Pedro on TV was in July 2018 at the "The Couples Tell All" reunion. The wounds were still fresh from the fight and they were not on the same page. Now, they're talking babies—rather, not having them.
"I don't feel like Pedro understands where I'm coming from when I say that I don't want to have children in a chaotic family. I just don't want to have a child right now and have that child torn between my family and Pedro like I am," Chantel says.
The two are struggling to communicate. How will a move help them navigate the family drama?
"Move to Savannah and move the problem from one place to another place because Chantel still blames me for the right," Pedro says.
Pedro and Chantel are just one couple taking part in Happily Ever After? season four, they're joined by Russ and Paola, Nicole and Azan, Elizabeth and Andrei, Ashley and Jay and Colt and Larissa. This won't be the last you see of Pedro and Chantel, the two will star alongside their families in The Family Chantel, a new spinoff debuting in July 2019.
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four premieres Sunday, April 28 at 8 p.m., with new "Pillow Talk" airing Mondays at 10 p.m. featuring former 90 Day stars rehashing what went down the night before.