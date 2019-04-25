How Fatherhood Has Changed Bradley Cooper "Dramatically"

Fatherhood suits you, Bradley Cooper!

The A Star Is Born and Avengers: Endgame star may not be the biggest fan of talking about his private life, unless he's talking to Ellen DeGeneres. In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, he opened up about a fun experience with his and partner Irina Shayk's 2-year-old daughter, Lea.

"I took our daughter to Disneyland and there's a ride there called the Guardians of the Galaxy [Mission: Breakout!], we got to sit going to the intro of the ride and it was like, my voice, it was really cool," he said, referring to his character Rocket Raccoon. "I would say, 'Daddy, daddy,' then she kinda looked up and she saw...she was like, 'Daddy?'"