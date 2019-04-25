Go Behind the Scenes of Game of Thrones' Final Season

When your show notoriously known for keeping secrets on lockdown is ending, it's very hard to document your feelings about it. But some of the Game of Thrones cast snuck out photos here and there, and now that the eighth and final season is on the air, more are trickling out.

Shooting the final six episodes of the acclaimed series "seemed to be designed to break us, Kit Harington said.

"Everyone was broken at the end. I don't know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f--king tiring," he told GQ Australia. "We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I'm f--king sick of this.' I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I've had enough now. I love this, it's been the best thing in my life, I'll miss it one day—but I'm done.'"

But that didn't stop folks from having fun.