Tamron Hall Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Tamron Hall has some breaking news: she gave birth!

The former Today co-anchor announced the arrival of her first child with her husband Steven on Thursday, just over a month after she shared the surprise news of her pregnancy. The soon-to-be talk show host revealed she welcomed a son named Moses and shared a sweet photo of herself holding her new bundle of joy while sporting a hat with his name on it.

"Moses & Mama!! I can't wait to introduce y'all to my #sonshine," Hall cleverly wrote in the caption. "Photo credit: Dad who can't stop crying tears of joy. Thank y'all for the love and support. It got us here."