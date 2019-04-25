Demian Bichir Announces Death of Wife Stefanie Sherk at Age 37

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 4:37 AM

Demian Bichir, Stefanie Sherk

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Canadian actress and model Stefanie Sherk has passed away at the age of 37.

Sherk's husband, actor Demian Bichir, shared the heartbreaking news in a message to his followers on Instagram. Along with a photo of Sherk, Bichir wrote, "Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully."

"It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don't know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain," his message continued. "Stefanie's beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever."

"We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times," Bichir concluded his post. "It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace."

Sherk and Bichir began their relationship in 2010, later starring together in 2016's Un Cuento de Circo & A Love Song, written and directed by Bichir. In Sept. 2018, the couple stepped out together to attend the premiere of Bichir's film, The Nun.

"Complete," the Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple. "Yet one more happy day with this beautiful woman."

Our thoughts are with the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families during this difficult time.

