Why Lip Oils Beat Lipstick Every Time

We're all about natural beauty over here, but a little lip color goes a long way.

If you think about it, how much better do you feel when you swipe on a little lipstick? It just brightens your face, you know? The other component of that, though, is making sure your lips are equally as hydrated. Lip color only looks good on smooth, nourished lips. So what if we told you instead of using a lip balm and then a lipstick, you could cut it down to one ingenious product?

That's right, we're raving about lip oil, the only thing we're using on our smackers these days. Not only is an oil naturally hydrating, it's super glossy in a non-tacky way.

So we ask you: Wouldn't you rather be using just one lip oil to hydrate, give you some color and add a sexy shimmer? We thought so, here are our faves.