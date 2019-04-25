Why Lip Oils Beat Lipstick Every Time

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 3:30 AM

We're all about natural beauty over here, but a little lip color goes a long way.

If you think about it, how much better do you feel when you swipe on a little lipstick? It just brightens your face, you know? The other component of that, though, is making sure your lips are equally as hydrated. Lip color only looks good on smooth, nourished lips. So what if we told you instead of using a lip balm and then a lipstick, you could cut it down to one ingenious product?

That's right, we're raving about lip oil, the only thing we're using on our smackers these days. Not only is an oil naturally hydrating, it's super glossy in a non-tacky way. 

So we ask you: Wouldn't you rather be using just one lip oil to hydrate, give you some color and add a sexy shimmer? We thought so, here are our faves.

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Too Faced Sweet Peach Creamy Lip Oil

We love anything peachy, and this one smells and tastes like peaches too. 

SHOP NOW: $20 at Ulta

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Milk Makeup Oil Lip Stain

This one's got a deep red tint, but it's surprisingly sheer in that just-bitten kind of way. 

SHOP NOW: $18 $9 at Milk Makeup

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil

OK, who's genius idea was it to add a hint of shimmer to this already high-shine product? 

SHOP NOW: $26 at Sephora

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Kiehl's Love Oil for Lips Glow-Infusing Lip Treatment

There's a clear option here, but we love an array of pink hues in these squeezable tubes, all inspired by the Summer of Love. 

SHOP NOW: $20 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Hourglass No. 28 Lip Treatment Oil

If you're looking for a luxe, designer feeling lip oil, look no further. This one's even got 24-karat a gold-plated tip. 

SHOP NOW: $50 at Sephora

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Oil

And here we have yet another reason to love Burt's Bees natural products.

SHOP NOW: $9 at Walgreens

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

NARS Orgasm Oil-Infused Lip Tint

Orgasm is Nars' best-selling blush, so it only makes sense that they'd offer it up in a buttery soft lip oil tint too. 

SHOP NOW: $26 at Sephora

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Butter London Sheer Wisdom Lip Oil

For that barely there, high shine color, this sheer lip oil wins. 

SHOP NOW: $22 at Ulta

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Milani Moisture Lock Oil Infused Lip Treatment

This drugstore find is only $8, and we say $8 well spent. 

SHOP NOW: $8 at Milani Cosmetics

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Revlon Glow Lip Oil in Deja Vu

This vivid tint was one of the first lip oils we tried, tbh, and we're still using it on the reg. 

SHOP NOW: $10 at Walgreens

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Memebox Nooni Applecoco Lip Oil

If you want that no fuss, no color, ultra-glossy lip—here's your best bet. 

SHOP NOW: $12 at Ulta

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

NYX #THISISEVERYTHING Lip Oil in Sheer

For only $6, this is a steal. (There's a blue and purple option, too, if you're feeling adventurous.)

SHOP NOW: $6 at Ulta

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Lancome Juicy Shaker Pigment Infused Bi-phased Lip Oil

As far as packaging goes, these chubby little Juicy shakers win. The color options are so fun too! 

SHOP NOW: $22 at Saks Fifth Avenue

E-Comm: How to Use Lip Oils

Yes To Coconut Cooling Lip Oil

Looking for a natural, coconut oil option? Ask and you shall receive! 

SHOP NOW: $5 at Amazon

