Why Lip Oils Beat Lipstick Every Time

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 3:30 AM
We're all about natural beauty over here, but a little lip color goes a long way.
If you think about it, how much better do you feel when you swipe on a little lipstick? It just brightens your face, you know? The other component of that, though, is making sure your lips are equally as hydrated. Lip color only looks good on smooth, nourished lips. So what if we told you instead of using a lip balm and then a lipstick, you could cut it down to one ingenious product?
That's right, we're raving about lip oil, the only thing we're using on our smackers these days. Not only is an oil naturally hydrating, it's super glossy in a non-tacky way.
So we ask you: Wouldn't you rather be using just one lip oil to hydrate, give you some color and add a sexy shimmer? We thought so, here are our faves.
We love anything peachy, and this one smells and tastes like peaches too.
This one's got a deep red tint, but it's surprisingly sheer in that just-bitten kind of way.
OK, who's genius idea was it to add a hint of shimmer to this already high-shine product?
There's a clear option here, but we love an array of pink hues in these squeezable tubes, all inspired by the Summer of Love.
If you're looking for a luxe, designer feeling lip oil, look no further. This one's even got 24-karat a gold-plated tip.
And here we have yet another reason to love Burt's Bees natural products.
Orgasm is Nars' best-selling blush, so it only makes sense that they'd offer it up in a buttery soft lip oil tint too.
For that barely there, high shine color, this sheer lip oil wins.
This drugstore find is only $8, and we say $8 well spent.
This vivid tint was one of the first lip oils we tried, tbh, and we're still using it on the reg.
If you want that no fuss, no color, ultra-glossy lip—here's your best bet.
For only $6, this is a steal. (There's a blue and purple option, too, if you're feeling adventurous.)
As far as packaging goes, these chubby little Juicy shakers win. The color options are so fun too!
Looking for a natural, coconut oil option? Ask and you shall receive!
