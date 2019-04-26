Luke Bryan's Private Life in Nashville Is Much More Than Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day

What makes Luke Bryan country? Funny you should ask!

Sure, the American Idol judge has more than 20 No. 1 country music hits. And yes, he can sell out massive arenas across the country including Dodger Stadium and Wrigley Field.

But when it comes to this CMA Award Entertainer of the Year, being country comes when he's away from the spotlight and hanging out with his family in Nashville.

"What makes me proud to be country is the fact that I've navigated so many aspects of this career and held on to being country in a lot of ways," Luke previously shared with People. "I wake up, I get to go take my boys out and do country things."

While the 42-year-old will be waking up in Indio, Calif., this weekend to headline the Stagecoach Music Festival, there's nothing sweeter than being at home in Nashville.