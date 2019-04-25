Dickies Are Trending in Hollywood

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Apr. 25, 2019 3:30 AM
When you think of Dickies, what do you think of?
We, for one, immediately start reminiscing and taking a stroll down memory lane, circa 1990. Low-riding khaki pants were all the rage, and if you didn't have a logo backpack, were you even relevant? We're being sassy, we know, but we're also being serious because the nostalgic brand is making a real-time comeback in Hollywood right now. You heard us, the brand's iconic low-rise straight leg pants, cropped tees and overalls are all back in style.
So if your closet needs a Dickies refresh, here you go, girl!
Now here's a spring jacket we can get onboard with.
This zip-front skirt dress is about to be your newest spring statement piece.
Style this oversized tee with combat boots or tie it up and wear it with jeans.
Khakis are back, y'all!
There's something about this embroidered crop top that feels vintage to us (and we're into it).
Add a pop of color to your outfit with these high-rise carpenter shorts.
The classic Dickie's logo on a red-hot tub top just feels right, you know?
You'll be the coolest girl in the room with these casual olive green carpenter pants.
Coachella might be over, but that doesn't mean you can't sport this rad PVC backpack all season long.
Listen, you're never going to be mad at yourself for investing in a classic denim skirt.
These bright white denim shortalls are calling our name!
If you ask us, it's cropped tees for the win all spring long.
Is it just us or are these striped skinny pants making you take a serious stroll dowm memory lane?
This cropped hoodie is cute, but more importantly it's comfy.
A plaid shirt may feel like a winter staple, but leave it unbuttoned and it's the ideal lightweight layer.
OK, something about this bright red dress strikes the right balance between fun and flirty.
We've said it a few times, but we'll say it again: We live for a casual cropped tee!
