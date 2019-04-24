Why Teresa Giudice and Her Daughters Have Yet to Visit Joe Since His Release From Prison

Joe Giudice has left federal prison after nearly three years for bankruptcy fraud, but he isn't walking free just yet.

On March 14, Joe went into federal custody with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in western Pennsylvania as he waits to learn the fate of whether or not he will be deported to his native Italy.

Joe's family, including his wife Teresa Giudice and daughters Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Milania Giudice and Audriana Giudice, have supported him throughout this time in prison and have vowed to fight the looming deportation decision.

E! News has learned, however, that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her four girls have yet to visit Joe in ICE custody. One source explained to E! News that Teresa hasn't gone because "her filming schedule has been pretty hectic, and the ICE facility where he is being detained is several hours away."

They added, "The girls love their dad so much and miss him tremendously."

A second source shared similar information and didn't sugarcoat the state of his current living situation.

"The family hasn't visited Joe because it's a horrifyingly frightening place where Joe is living in filthy conditions," they said. "The facility is several hours away from their home and Teresa has tried to keep a very low profile when it comes to Joe on the request of his immigration attorneys."